Path of Exile stelt expansion uit vanwege Cyberpunk 2077

Path of Exile laat deze update weten via hun website. Zij vinden namelijk dat mensen niet hoeven te kiezen tussen twee games op hetzelfde moment. Ook zeggen ze dat er genoeg content is voor de feestdagen om doorheen te spelen. Path of Exile 2 is ook in de maak, hier zal later in 2021 een beta van volgen. Voor nu had de studio het volgende te zeggen:

We were previously targeting a launch date of December 11 for our 3.13 end-game expansion. As we discussed last week, our new development methodology gives us confidence that we’d be able to hit this date with a high quality expansion. Yesterday, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will now be released on December 10. We do not want to put our players in a position of having to choose between these two games, so we have decided to step out of the way and delay the release of Path of Exile 3.13 until January.

We still expect to finish 3.13 by early/mid-December. The scope of this expansion will remain unchanged. During the month of delay before release, we will start work on the 3.14 expansion.

So that you still have some interesting Path of Exile stuff to play over the Christmas/New Year break, we’re planning to run at least one multi-week event (for example, Flashback). We’ll confirm details of these event(s) once we have put together a plan.

While this delay will hopefully not affect our development schedule, it will probably cause our release schedule to change a little bit during 2021. We’ll post details about this as soon as we have more information about these dates and when we’ll be announcing 3.13.

In the meantime, let’s all get out our Albino Rhoa Feathers and pray to Kuduku that they don’t delay again.