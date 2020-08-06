6 augustus 2020
Season 5
Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 5 trailer en patch notes

Roy Pisters

Infinity Ward heeft de start van Season 5 ingeluid met weer een te gekke trailer.

Season 5 trailer:

Wil jij precies weten wat allemaal in de nieuwste Season 5 update zit? Lees hieronder de volledig gepubliceerde Patch Notes.

Season 5 Playlist Update

  • Modern Warfare
    • Ground War (Adding Verdansk International Airport)
    • Blueprint Gunfight
    • Search and Destroy Double Down (12v12)
    • Face-Off (Livestock)
    • Oil Rig and Harbor 24/7
  • Warzone
    • BR Duos
    • BR Trios
    • BR Quads
    • BR Solos Buy Back (previously called BR Solos Stimulus)
    • Blood Money Quads
    • Mini Royale Trios (Fast-paced Battle Royale in condensed areas of Verdansk)

General Fixes

  • Added Weapon Inspect!
  • Fix for an issue where store bundle images could get stuck on the previous bundle image when scrolling on PC
  • Fixes to prevent screen tearing
  • Fix for an issue where Price and Gaz occasionally lose their eye models while navigating various menus
  • Fixed a bug where, when the ‘Headshots Only’ option is set in a custom game, the male Operator hitboxes aren’t functioning properly
  • Fix for an issue where the default scope on the Rytec AMR cannot be customized
  • Fix for a bug where Care Packages, Juggernauts, and Emergency Airdrops were not getting properly refunded to the player if getting the ‘Too many vehicles, refunding killstreak’ message in a Custom Game
  • Stopping Power rounds are now preserved on dropped weapons
  • Added a brief decay period when transitioning from heavy footsteps (sprint, tactical sprint) to lighter footsteps (walk). This addresses players immediately becoming quiet upon slowing down from fast movements
  • Fixed a bug where the player’s choice of weapon fire and scope states were not being saved and restored after interacting with the Sentry Gun, Shield Turret, and Care Package
  • (We’ll have weapon tuning and other weapon adjustments in a future patch. Stay tuned for updates.)

Modern Warfare

  • Fix for invisible collision appearing in Barakett Promenade
  • Fix for a bug where the 23.0″ RPK Barrel was appearing broken in-game and in the Gunsmith menu
  • Fix for an exploit where players were able to give themselves unlimited ammo
  • Fix for an exploit using the Recon Drone and Care Package
  • The PKM – Bludgeoner will now gather ammo from any other PKM weapon
  • Fixed an issues where players were hearing the missed hit VO for the Precision Airstrike when right after calling it in
  • Added a VO line when a player’s High Alert warning is triggered
  • Fixed an issue where players could receive ‘wallbang’ kills when shooting through players

Warzone

  • New Warzone loot items!
  • Gulag weapons will now rotate every week between four sets total
  • Increased effective damage range for all semi-auto DMR and semi-auto Sniper Rifles
  • Increased effective damage range for the FR 5.56
  • Fix for a bug where the player’s physics could be controlled by the helicopter while they parachute out
  • Fix for an issue where players were unable to call in any Air Strikes
  • Fix for seeing invalid pings on the Heartbeat Sensor
  • Added new VO lines to warn players of enemy Recon Drones being called in near them (BR only)
  • Previously, the Most Wanted contract could respawn dead players. Now, it can respawn players in the Gulag in any state
  • Fix for the ‘Alive in Gas’ challenge timer

Call of Duty League

  • Fix for an exploit while inside the blue kiosks on Piccadilly
  • New restricted attachments:
  • Muzzle – Suppressors (all)
  • Optic – Thermal Sights (all)
  • Underbarrel – Merc Foregrip

Co-op Modes (Tac Ops, Classic Special Operations, Survival)

  • Team Ping is now enabled in these modes
  • New Challenges: Playing it Bogart – Defeat enemies in style while supporting your teammates in these Co-Op Focused Challenges

Special Operations: Survival

  • Added new map, Crash
  • Fix for exploit involving the Equipment Store

PC

  • Improved stability
  • VRAM usage is now displayed in 2 separate bars: one for Warzone and the other for multiplayer
  • Added a keybind for Air Vehicles’ Horn in the Killstreak and Vehicles tab in the Options menu

Season 5

